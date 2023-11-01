Smoke visible in North County is from fire burning on Camp Pendleton

Firefighters worked Wednesday to subdue a roughly 2,500-acre brush fire burning on open training grounds at Camp Pendleton.
The blaze erupted Tuesday toward the northern end of the military installation, according to base public affairs personnel.
The flames were posing no structural threats as of late Wednesday afternoon, Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Jorin Hollenbeak said. The fire was 20% contained as of around 8:30 p.m.
"The Camp Pendleton Fire Department (and) mutual-aid partners are on scene, actively working containment and control efforts," he said.