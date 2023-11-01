Smoke visible in North County is from fire burning on Camp Pendleton

Firefighters worked Wednesday to subdue a roughly 2,500-acre brush fire burning on open training grounds at Camp Pendleton.

The blaze erupted Tuesday toward the northern end of the military installation, according to base public affairs personnel.

https://x.com/MCIWPendletonCA/status/1719516882624225291?s=20

The flames were posing no structural threats as of late Wednesday afternoon, Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Jorin Hollenbeak said. The fire was 20% contained as of around 8:30 p.m.

"The Camp Pendleton Fire Department (and) mutual-aid partners are on scene, actively working containment and control efforts," he said.