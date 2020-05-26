Coronado

Shark Sighting Reported in Coronado

By Rafael Avitabile

SkyRanger 7

Shark warning signs were posted along the Coronado shoreline Tuesday after a lifeguard reportedly saw a shark swimming near him in the North Beach area.

The lifeguard was in 6 to 8 feet of water when he saw the shark which he believed was about a foot longer than his 11-foot paddle board, according to the Coronado Police Department.

The beach was not closed, but warning signs were posted from the main Central Beach lifeguard tower to Tower 6C to the north, south of the pedestrian entrance to North Beach. Signage will stay posted for at least 24 hours and could be extended if additional sightings are reported.

Coronado's morning lifeguard tryouts scheduled for Wednesday have been suspended, according to CPD>

No other information was available.

