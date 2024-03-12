Pacific Beach

Sewage spill that closed part of Pacific Beach caused by vandal: City of San Diego

The 25,000-gallon sewage spill closed a stretch of Pacific Beach from Crystal Pier to just south of Tourmaline Beach last week.

By Christina Bravo

A sign warning of a sewage spill in Pacific Beach.
NBC 7

Investigators have discovered the cause of a large sewage spill that prompted the closure of a stretch of Pacific Beach from Crystal Pier to just south of Tourmaline Beach last week.

Someone had dumped a "significant amount" of pea-sized gravel into a manhole near the beach on Missouri Street, a city spokesperson said, which caused sewage to backflow into a storm drain system.

"The diversion structure is not designed to convey wastewater to the storm drain, but stormwater to the sewer," the spokesperson said.

Surfers and swimmers in Pacific Beach are allowed back into the water. NBC 7's Kelvin Henry shows us how the now-lifted water contact closure affected people's weekend plans.
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The city of San Diego's Public Utilities Department is investigating the vandalism. The city did not provide more information on where the investigation stands or if anyone could face consequences for the dumping. San Diego police is not involved.

It was unclear when exactly sewage began seeping into the Pacific Ocean but the County's Department of Environmental Health and Quality confirmed about 25,000 gallons of waste poured into the sea near Missouri Street last week.

The spill prompted the agency to issue Friday a water contact closure for the beach from Loring Street to Hornblend Street. The closure was lifted on Saturday.

Toxic Tide:

Feb 13

Toxic Tide: Study finds sewage, pollution from Mexico pose health risk to kids, elderly, pregnant

Imperial Beach Dec 31

Toxic Tide: The sewage crisis at the border

This article tagged under:

Pacific Beach
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us