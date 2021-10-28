Officials at Naval Base Coronado said an investigation is underway after a man in a vehicle failed to stop for base security.

The incident occurred at about 2:15 p.m. Thursday, said Navy spokesman Kevin Dixon , who added that the base was locked down for short time while a search was conducted for the missing man.

The driver was located about 20-30 minutes after he passed through the gate and was taken into custody, according to Dixon.

It's not yet known if the driver will face criminal charges, though Dixon said that, insofar at the preliminary investigation is concerned, nothing more serious than accessing the base was intended by the driver.

Normal operations at the base have resumed, Dixon said.