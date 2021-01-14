Search Continues for Missing Santee Teenager

A community-led search party continued looking for a Santee teenager Wednesday who has been missing since last weekend.

Tarynn Finn -- who turned 16 on Dec. 30 -- was last seen on Jan. 10 along the 10000 block of Glendon Circle.

That day, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department asked the public for help in locating the teen. Investigators described Finn as having blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black pajama top and gray pants, and blue and white checkered Vans sneakers. She had her hair in a low ponytail that day, too, and was seen carrying a black bag with polka dots.

WATCH COMMANDER: @SDSOSantee is looking for a missing 16 year-old girl, who was last seen in the 10000 block of Glendon Circle. Her name is Tarynn, she has blond hair, brown eyes and is wearing blue/white Vans checkered shoes. Please call 9-1-1 if you see her. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/zzMrrcX9yl — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) January 10, 2021

Four days later, the teenager remains missing.

In Santee, community members are handing out flyers about the missing girl in public parks. A flyer could be seen hanging at a local farmers market Wednesday night. This flyer with Finn’s image is on the website for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Community members have also formed search parties this week, including the latest one on Wednesday evening, which gathered on North Magnolia Avenue.

The sheriff’s department said that anyone who sees Finn should not approach her, but instead call 911 and report the sighting.

An online post from the community search group Wednesday said the teen’s family is grateful for “the support, prayers and love” from the community.

No other details about the teenager have been released by authorities.