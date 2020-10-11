SDSU Students Fear Return of In-Person Instruction Will Impact COVID-19 Rate

San Diego State is ready to allow some students back on campus for in-person instruction this week. While the influx of students will be limited, some students living on campus don't think its a good idea.

Antonia Hughes couldn't imagine a better place to live out her college experiene than at San Diego State. But so far, things have been a little diffrent than what she imagined.

“This year has been the biggest transition of my entire life," said Hughes.

The fall semester started mostly online with the exception of about 200 classes that required in-person intruction. But just a week into the new school year, COVID-19 cases among students spiked and the university stopped all in-person learning.

To date there have been over 1,000 confirmed cases among students. The university says most students who tested positive lived off campus.

“I dont think any of the freshman really understood the COVID relevancy,” said Hughes. “Starting off we didn’t even really wear a mask.”

The university has since implemented strict guideliness and even made COVID-19 tests mandatory for students living on campus.

Now starting tuesday, SDSU will begin a limited return to in-person instruction.

“I think its definitely going to be an interesting move,” said Hughes. “Are people going to keep their mask on, are they going to be hugging people? I dont see that ever being a good idea.”

The University says the small portion of students returning will be required to follow public safety guideliness and get tested regularly

Still, Hughes believes the return of some students will impact the university's case rate.

“For sure they will go up,” said Hughes.

Students will be required to get tested every 14 days and must have a negative test result on file before attending class. They will also have to get their temperature checked before coming into class every day.