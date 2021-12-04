SDSU Loses Big in Michigan

Entering their game on Saturday afternoon, San Diego State and Michigan were both having all kinds of trouble shooting from 3-point land. One of those teams figured it out.

It was not the Aztecs.

The 24th-ranked Wolverines found their range while SDSU continued to struggle to score points in a 72-58 Michigan win.

The first half was competitive. Matt Bradley scored 14 of his 22 points before the break to keep it close. Michigan led 36-34 at halftime, but Bradley was the only Aztec to reach double figures and in the 2nd half things went sour fast.

Michigan went on a 14-0 run during which time the Aztecs missed seven straight shots and turned the ball over six times. They went scoreless for 7:27 of game clock before Bradley got a layup. By that time it was too late. The Wolverines had an 18-point lead and without a real 3-point shooting threat that's too big a deficit to overcome.

The Wolverines shot 55% from 3-point land while the Aztecs were at 26%, right about their season average. SDSU falls to 5-3 on the year and all three of their losses have come to teams currently in the Top-25. They host Cal State-Fullerton on Wednesday night with a 7:00 pm tipoff at Viejas Arena.