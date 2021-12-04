Michigan

SDSU Loses Big in Michigan

Aztecs basketball program's shooting woes continue in loss to Wolverines

By Derek Togerson

Entering their game on Saturday afternoon, San Diego State and Michigan were both having all kinds of trouble shooting from 3-point land. One of those teams figured it out.

It was not the Aztecs.

The 24th-ranked Wolverines found their range while SDSU continued to struggle to score points in a 72-58 Michigan win.

The first half was competitive. Matt Bradley scored 14 of his 22 points before the break to keep it close. Michigan led 36-34 at halftime, but Bradley was the only Aztec to reach double figures and in the 2nd half things went sour fast.

Michigan went on a 14-0 run during which time the Aztecs missed seven straight shots and turned the ball over six times. They went scoreless for 7:27 of game clock before Bradley got a layup. By that time it was too late. The Wolverines had an 18-point lead and without a real 3-point shooting threat that's too big a deficit to overcome.

The Wolverines shot 55% from 3-point land while the Aztecs were at 26%, right about their season average. SDSU falls to 5-3 on the year and all three of their losses have come to teams currently in the Top-25. They host Cal State-Fullerton on Wednesday night with a 7:00 pm tipoff at Viejas Arena.

