SDPD cruiser, pursuit car end up in ditch after high-speed chase on SR-94 east in Emerald Hills

Two suspects were arrested and suffered some injuries after losing control of their car and ending up in a ditch after leading police on a high-speed chase on SR-94 early Monday. An SDPD officer also ended up in the ditch and suffered some pain, officials said.

The chase happened around 2:30 a.m. when SDPD Officer Foster said officers tried to stop a car for speeding on Euclid Avenue, just south of SR-94, when the driver immediately got out onto SR-94 east, sped up, and turned off their lights.

The officer followed and one exit later, on Kelton Road, the driver got off the freeway going close to 100mph, a lieutenant at the scene told NBC 7 it looked like the driver tried to slow down, but was unable to gain control and went off the road and into a ditch. The chasing officer was able to slow down but also ended up in the ditch.

Two people inside the pursuit car were arrested and suffered some broken bones. Officials said the officer complained of pain but is expected to be ok.

The Kelton Road offramp has been shut down for the duration of the investigation along with the stretch of Kelton Road that goes over SR-94.

As shown below, Kelton Road runs horizontally to the off-ramp on SR-94 where the pursuit suspects and police were not able to stop in time and ran off the road.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.