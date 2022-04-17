SDPD Asks for Help Finding Missing Man

A search is underway for an at-risk 83-year-old man who was last seen in Scripps Ranch on Easter.

Police said Wade Waterman is a 5-foot 10-inch tall white man who weighs about 150 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen around 5 p.m. wearing a black buttoned shirt and khaki pants, according to investigators.

Waterman was driving a gray 2012 Lexus IS250 with the license plate 7CGF273, police said.

Law enforcement is urging anyway who has seen Waterman to call 911 and reference his case number, which is 22-500318.