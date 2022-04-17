San Diego Police Department

SDPD Asks for Help Finding Missing Man

Wade Waterman was driving a gray 2012 Lexus, according to police

By Eric S. Page

Wade Waterman was last seen in Scripps Ranch on Easter at about 5 p.m.
A search is underway for an at-risk 83-year-old man who was last seen in Scripps Ranch on Easter.

Police said Wade Waterman is a 5-foot 10-inch tall white man who weighs about 150 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen around 5 p.m. wearing a black buttoned shirt and khaki pants, according to investigators.

Waterman was driving a gray 2012 Lexus IS250 with the license plate 7CGF273, police said.

Law enforcement is urging anyway who has seen Waterman to call 911 and reference his case number, which is 22-500318.

