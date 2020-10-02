fire

SDFD Responds to Fire at Home in City Heights

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews quickly halted Friday a fire in a residential City Heights neighborhood that had the potential to spread to surrounding homes.

The fire started at about 1:20 p.m. in an alley near the intersection of 42nd Street and Marlborough Ave. Flames burned through a camper-type vehicle, a Jeep and a garage.

At one point, firefighters were concerned that it could spread.

"Crews are trying to prevent the adjacent homes from catching fire," a tweet from the agency said.

SkyRanger 7 spotted a gutted camper and a blackened garage adjacent to several homes packed closely together. Firefighters doused the camper with water as light smoke rose into the sky.

Crews successfully were able to stop the fire's spread before it could cause further damage. Within an hour, just a few smolders remained.

No injuries were reported.

No other information was immediately available. Details are developing.

