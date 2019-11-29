Lifeguards Rescue 6 Passengers from Van Stranded in Mission Valley

By NBC 7 Staff

Rescue crews had to save six passengers from a minivan stranded in floodwaters in Mission Valley Friday evening.

The vehicle became stranded on Avenida Del Rio and Camino De La Reina at around 5 p.m. The road was already closed before the minivan drove onto it, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

A San Diego Lifeguard Swift Water Rescue crew with an inflatable raft made several trips back and forth to the stranded vehicle to bring people to safety.

No injuries were reported.

SDFD said other drivers were seen driving around the road closure signs.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

