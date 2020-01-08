SD Zoo Global Preparing to Save Koalas in Australia

Researchers with the San Diego Zoo Global are getting ready to go to Australia to look for koalas in wake of the wildfires that recently spread through the area.

Record-breaking high temperatures and severe drought have fueled a series of wildfires that have been ranging around Australia for several weeks. Mega-fires have raced through the region, devastating more than 2.5 million acres of habitat and threatening wildlife, according to the San Diego Zoo Global.

“We are hearing from our colleagues in Australia that they have a tremendous concern regarding what species and habitats will remain once this event is over,” said Megan Owens Ph.D., director of population sustainability, San Diego Zoo Global.

The researchers will go into the Blue Mountains region of Australia to look for koalas as its home to the most genetically diverse population of koalas in the world, according to San Diego Zoo Global.

“We have been working in this area for many years now, tracking koalas to learn about them and to assess their population numbers,” said Kellie Leigh, Ph.D., a researcher with San Diego Zoo Global and executive director of Science for Wildlife. “The population of koalas in the Blue Mountains has high levels of genetic diversity. This makes this particular population very important for the survival of the species.”

Since 2015, researchers have used an innovative radio-tagging approach to track individual koalas which have deemed helpful as Leigh and volunteers for Science for Wildlife were able to quickly locate 12 koalas. Those koalas were then transferred to Taronga Zoo and will remain there until the crisis has passed.

“It is this dedication to saving species that characterize the conservationists that work with us. We are tremendously grateful for their efforts, and we know that they have a lot of new work to do, to recover the species in the Blue Mountains,” said Allison Alberts, Ph.D., chief conservation and research officer, San Diego Zoo Global.

To learn more about San Diego Zoo Global, visit their website.