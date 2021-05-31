Scooter Rider Arrested on Suspicion of DUI in Collision That Killed Man Walking on Venice Sidewalk

An electric scooter rider was arrested on suspicion of DUI in a collision Saturday night that killed a man walking on a Venice sidewalk.

A man and woman were riding on the rented scooter when it struck the man on Lincoln Boulevard, Los Angeles police said. The man on the scooter was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Details about the victim’s identity and age were not immediately available.

The man fell and struck his head on the sidewalk after he was hit by the scooter, police said.

The riders remained at the scene.

Scooters should only be operated on a bicycle path, trail or bikeway, not on a sidewalk, according to the California Department of Motor Vehicles.