Schools May Not Open All At Once

But when will they re-open?

By Rory Devine

It is a question a lot of people are asking: When will schools reopen?

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced at the end of April schools could re-open late July or August. Now State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is weighing in.

Thurmond said districts may not open all at the same time, rather they could stagger reopenings. He said there is no state mandate that says when schools should reopen.

As for how districts should reopen, students could wear masks, they would have to social distance, and school times could be staggered to reduce the number of children in a classroom at any given time.

Joe Kasshomoun said he would send his children to school if it reopens.

“Absolutely, as long as guidelines are there, and we’re taking precautions for their safety," he said.

Juanita Bolivar said she would not feel comfortable sending her grandson to school now.

“Right now, I don’t think it’s safe," she said.

