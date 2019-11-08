Kids Unhurt After Car Rear-Ends School Bus in College Area

Kids aboard a school bus in the College Area were shaken up Friday afternoon when a car crashed into the back of the bus, police said.

A grey four-door sedan collided with the school bus just before 3:45 p.m. along Catoctin Drive in College East just a few hundred feet away from the Language Academy and Montezuma Park.

Students were on the school bus at the time of the incident, but no children were injured in the crash, the San Diego Police Department confirmed.

Video of the scene showed the car partially wedged under the school bus, with minor damage to the windshield and hood, officers said.

The San Diego Police Department, San Diego Fire-Rescue, and the California Highway Patrol responded to the incident.