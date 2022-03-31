Santee Woman, 26, Jailed in Severe Case of Alleged Domestic Assault

A Santee woman was arrested this week on suspicion of assaulting her live-in girlfriend at their home near Padre Dam Park, leaving her severely injured, authorities reported Thursday.

The alleged domestic violence in the 8700 block of Graves Avenue was reported shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrived to find a 24-year-old woman suffering from extensive trauma, Lt. Chris Steffen said. Paramedics took her to a hospital. Her name and details on the nature of her injuries have not been released.

"Due to the severity of the injuries, the sheriff's Homicide Unit responded and has assumed responsibility for the investigation," Steffen said.

On Wednesday evening, detectives arrested the victim's girlfriend, 26- year-old Brandi McCrystal, on suspicion of committing the alleged assault. She was booked into Las Colinas women's jail in Santee on a felony domestic violence charge.

"The circumstances and motivation for this crime (are) currently under investigation," the lieutenant said Thursday morning.