San Marcos Teen Missing Since Late November: SDSO

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

An undated image of 13-year-old Sofia Corbisiero.
San Diego County Sheriff's Department

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) is seeking the public’s help in finding a young teenager from San Marcos who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Sofia Corbisiero, 13, was last seen on Nov. 20, according to SDSO. On that day, she left her home following an argument with her mother and hasn’t been seen since. Authorities described the girl as a runaway.

The missing teen is described as standing at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has straight blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and pants.

Corbisiero is known to frequent Carlsbad and Oceanside and often uses the Sprinter and Coaster trains.

Anyone who has seen the girl or who knows of her whereabouts is urged to contact SDSO at (858) 565-5200. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

