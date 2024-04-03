San Marcos peeping victim snapped pic of suspect: San Diego Sheriff's Dept.

Do you recognize the man in the photo above?

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department would like a word if you do.

Investigators said the man is suspected in a Peeping Tom incident in North County last Thursday. A person using the woman's room in Bradley Park in the 1500 block of Linda Vista Drive of San Marcos told deputies afterward that she spotted the man staring at her through a gap in the bathroom stall.

The victim was able to get out of the restroom safely, she told deputies, and, once outside, took her cell phone out and snapped his photo.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The blond-haired suspect is heavyset and believed to be between 20-30 years old. During the incident, he was wearing a light-blue shirt with something printed on the front, black shoes and pants, and red or red-and-black patterned socks.

Any other victims or anyone with information about the incident is being urged to call deputies at (760) 510-5200. Tips can also be placed anonymously to CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-8477 or its website or app.