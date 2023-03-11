San Diego's Rey Mysterio to be Inducted into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame

During Friday Night SmackDown, San Diego's Rey Mysterio was announced as the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2023.

Rey Mysterio, born in Chula Vista, has won numerous accolades, including the 2006 Royal Rumble, the World Heavyweight Championship twice and the WWE Championship once. He is also a Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion.

"This is an accolade that so many of us superstars dream of having one day," Mysterio said in an interview with WWE.

The professional wrestler, known for his high-flying Lucha Libre wrestling style, was honored with his own day in San Diego on June 19, 2018. The city honored him for his work and contribution to the city as he continues to give back by organizing and participating in various charity events.

