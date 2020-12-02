San Diego Zoo, San Diego Zoo Safari Park to Require Reservations for Entry

The San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park will soon require reservations for visitors to enter their parks.

The zoo said, "Due to COVID-19, in order to keep our community safe during this time and in anticipation of high demand, the San Diego Zoo will implement a reservation system required for entry."

Reservations will need to be made online starting December 5.

Once at the park, visitors will need to bring their reservation confirmation and valid membership on the day of their booking. Each member age 3 and up are required to have a reservation. The limit is six reservations per transaction.

Health screenings are required for all guests prior to zoo entry. No same-day re-entry is permitted. Entrance for visitors without a reservation is subject to temporary reduced daily attendance limits and reservation availability, the zoo said.

Under the purple tier, the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park remain open as outdoor destinations.

To make reservations at the zoo, click here. To make reservations at the safari park, click here.