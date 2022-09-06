San Diego Weather: How Long Will the Heat Wave Last?

An excessive heat warning that has gripped San Diego County with unseasonably warm temperatures has been extended through the end of the week, but may be followed by a chance of rain.

The National Weather Service extended its warning for the coast through 8 p.m. Friday as the county continues to face sweltering temperatures. A stubborn area of high pressure that settled comfortably over the Sun Belt region is what’s causing the uncomfortable heat.

Tuesday’s forecast is as followed:

Coast – mid to high 80s

Inland – mid to high 90s

Mountains – low to mid-90s

Deserts – low to mid 110s

As we head toward the tail end of the week, San Diego County could get remnants of Hurricane Kay, which is currently impacting parts of Mexico.

"It looks like it’s still on a track north, and that would put it near our area into Friday and Saturday," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. "That’d increase the winds, especially at the coast, and increase the rain chances more likely on Saturday."