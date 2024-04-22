San Diego Wave FC acquires Mexican-American soccer star María Sánchez

Mexican-American soccer star María Sánchez is the newest member of the San Diego Wave Football Club.

The forward, who also plays with the Mexico National Team, was acquired from the Houston Dash for $300,000 in transfer funds and $200,000 in allocation money. The team also gave up one of its international player slots to the Dash for the 2024 and 2025 seasons as part of the trade agreement.

Sánchez, 28, debuted with the Mexico National Team in 2015. Her career with the National Women's Soccer Team began in 2019 when she was drafted 15th by the Chicago Red Stars. She then went on to compete in Mexico's women's league with C.D. Guadalajara and Tigres Femenil until her move to the Dash in 2022.

Originally from America Falls, Idaho, she has competed in the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Concacaf W Championship in 2022, Pan American Games in 2023 and the Concacaf W Gold Cup in 2024.

Sánchez will first appear with the Wave on Saturday when the club hosts Bay FC.