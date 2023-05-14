San Diego Volunteers Create Phone-Charging Station for Migrants at US—Mexico Border

We are seeing numerous instances of humanitarian efforts happening on San Diego's side of the U.S.—Mexico border in the wake of Title 42's expiration.

Dozens of volunteers continue to show up to help migrants seeking asylum in any way they can.

Migrants' cell phones cover the surface of a table on San Diego's side of the U.S.—Mexico border. (NBC 7)

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Volunteers use generators to keep migrants' cell phones alive, which they use to apply for asylum and keep in touch with family. (NBC 7)

On top of basic necessities like food and water, cell phones are a lifeline for migrants. They need them to apply for asylum on the Customs and Border Patrol One Mobile App and to keep in touch with family and friends.

But when migrants travel for long periods of time, their cell phones die. That's why some good Samaritans at the border put up tents with electric generators to set up charging stations.

In just one day, organizers said they charged over a hundred phones.

"This is probably one of the most crucial services — charging their phones — besides food and water," said San Diego resident Vianni Ledesma.

"Without their phones, they can't contact their families and let them know that they're safe and well. So this is crucial," Ledesma added.