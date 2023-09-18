San Diego Superior Court adds online tool for those battling tickets they can't pay

The San Diego Superior Court on Monday launched a program to help people with financial hardships to reduce their city ticket costs.

The New MyCitations plan can also help people set up payment plans, according to a news release sent out on Monday.

The new online tool was created in conjunction with the Judicial Council of California and will allow people to find their ticket online, and then, after asking a series of questions and dependent upon their financial status, apply for reduced payment.

Applicants can also ask for more time, community service instead of a fine and help setting up a payment plan, according to court officials.

Want to know if you qualify for payment relief? Information about the court's financial hardship requirements can be found here. The MyCitations tool is located here.