Neighbors want to know when Scripps Ranch park project in San Diego will be done

A popular Scripps Ranch park isn’t itself these days.

A chain-linked fence surrounds much of Jerabek Park, and a sign on the fence says improvement construction should be completed in April 2024.

It doesn’t look like it’s going to be completed by April 2024. The fence surrounds a park, playground and basketball court. Construction workers were on-site working inside the fence.

Last fall, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and State Assemblyman Brian Maienschein celebrated the kickoff to a $7 million park improvement plan. The touted new children’s play areas, fitness equipment, a picnic shelter and other upgrades. Gloria’s office said Jerabek Park was one of 18 parks expected to be upgraded in 2024.

On Friday morning, NBC 7 contacted the mayor’s office, the assemblymember’s office, and the city of San Diego for an update on Jerabek Park. We asked about any reasons for delays and any other delays impacting other city parks.