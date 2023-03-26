San Diego Police Officer Hospitalized After Responding to Chemical Attack in Mission Valley

A San Diego Police officer is in the hospital after he may have suffered a chemical exposure after responding to a chemical attack in Mission Valley on Saturday.

Officers responded to a call at around 7 p.m. at Civita Boulevard regarding a person in mental distress acting violently, attempting to pour a chemical, believed to be hydrochloric acid, on his roommate.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of chemical exposure. An officer who entered the apartment was also transported to a local hospital as its believed they also were exposed to the chemical.

No other details were released.

Hydrochloric acid is an odorless solution that can cause chemical burns on the skin.

