San Diego Police investigating Christmas Eve Shooting in Little Italy

Police Monday were investigating a late-night Christmas Eve shooting in the Little Italy neighborhood of downtown San Diego.

Units responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of State Street at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Officer S. Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

"One person was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries," Foster said. "There are currently no suspects in custody."

"I heard shots and I thought they were fireworks," said Christian who was waiting to attend a mass at a church in Little Italy.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"There were lots of shots so I just grabbed him [Christian] and I was afraid," Sarah who is visiting said.

Foster said detectives from the SDPD's Central Division were continuing an investigation into the shooting. No motive or suspect description was immediately available.