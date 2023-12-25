LITTLE ITALY

San Diego Police investigating Christmas Eve Shooting in Little Italy

By City News Service

Police Monday were investigating a late-night Christmas Eve shooting in the Little Italy neighborhood of downtown San Diego.

Units responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of State Street at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Officer S. Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

"One person was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries," Foster said. "There are currently no suspects in custody."

"I heard shots and I thought they were fireworks," said Christian who was waiting to attend a mass at a church in Little Italy.

"There were lots of shots so I just grabbed him [Christian] and I was afraid," Sarah who is visiting said.

Foster said detectives from the SDPD's Central Division were continuing an investigation into the shooting. No motive or suspect description was immediately available.

