San Diego PD motorcycle officer hit by SUV in Pacific Beach

A San Diego Police Department motorcycle officer is being treated for serious injuries after he was hit by an SUV in Pacific Beach Thursday afternoon, the department confirmed.

The accident was reported at around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Garnet Avenue and Kendall Street. The officer was riding his duty motorcycle along Garnet Avenue and the collision sent him airborne, according to SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki.

The officer was hospitalized with serious injuries, but is considered stable, Lt. Sharki said.

SkyRanger 7 flew over the scene of the crash and saw an SDPD motorcycle toppled over on the sidewalk in front of an auto repair shop. A helmet, presumably the officer's, was on the sidewalk nearby.

Responding officers had the intersection taped off, and east and westbound traffic on Garnet Avenue was blocked. SDPD confirmed an early-model Ford Bronco parked in the center lane, inside the caution tape, was involved in the collision.

Sharki said there are several cooperating witnesses as well as security footage from nearby homes or businesses.

The driver stayed at the scene and is not accused of any crimes at this point, Sharki said.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.