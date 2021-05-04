San Diego Navy Bases to Transition to Less Restrictive COVID-19 Measures

San Diego Navy installations will begin to transition to less restrictive COVID-19 measures this week, it was announced Tuesday.

Naval Base San Diego, Naval Base Point Loma and Naval Base Coronado, which includes all Navy facilities and properties in San Diego County, will move from Health Protection Condition "Charlie" to "Bravo," according to a Navy statement.

Sailors were previously prohibited from various services and recreational activities on base, including using recreational swimming pools and fitness centers, dining at restaurants, participating in team sports, visiting barber shops, nail salons and movie theaters, and attending social gatherings of more than 10 guests.

The Navy said these constraints remained in place even as restrictions loosened in civilian communities.

"This reduction in our health protection conditions is great news for our sailors, our workforce, and our families," said Rear Admiral Bette Bolivar, commander of Navy Region Southwest. "We haven't declared victory against COVID-19 yet, but we are making great strides. I urge sailors and our civilian employees to get vaccinated and continue following CDC health guidelines. The more of us who do, the sooner we'll get through this. Let's sink COVID-19 together."

Active duty military members and their families can schedule COVID-19 vaccinations online. Click here for more information.