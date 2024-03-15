San Diego Mayor touts streamlined plan as answer to affordable housing crisis

As the need for housing in San Diego continues to grow, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is creating a new program that he says would streamline the process for developers who want to build near public transportation.

It’s already underway in North Park at 2911 Adams Avenue, bringing seventy-two new apartments. The location is key for Goria's new housing policy, which he announced Friday at the complex under construction.

The "Complete Communities Now" is intended to further expedite housing construction while reducing costs, and comes as a result of an executive order signed by Gloria ahead of his State of the City address in January.

“It’s a step at a time. We are not going to end this housing affordability crisis overnight. We have been under-building in our communities for decades," said Gloria.

Impact Housing’s new complex meets the program requirements that it be a walkable neighborhood, located near public transportation, and has a minimum of 40% affordable units. And there's more to come.

“What I increasingly hear from San Diegans is they need housing for themselves, but they earn too much for that low-income housing. But they don’t make enough for market rate housing,” said Gloria.

The permit process is being streamlined, shortening what can take years, to a 30-day review period following a submission.

Building Industry Association of San Diego CEO Lori Pfeiler said it’s desperately needed.

“Moving in the right direction. Where we're losing our sense of community when we don't build the housing so that the middle-income folks can stay in San Diego. They work in San Diego. They need to be a member and part of the community,” said Pfeiler.

According to Gloria's office, since Complete Communities went into effect in December 2020, the city has issued 22 building permits to create 1,600 homes, including 280 affordable homes, under the program. The update builds upon the previous program by requiring the city to cut processing times for 100% affordable housing projects from several months to no more than 30 days.

2911 Adams Avenue is one of several projects from Impact Housing. CEO Drew Orenstein said at the press conference, he and his investors have turned their attention to San Diego because of the city's new policies. He said so far 1000 units are in the works under the new plan.

“Specifically, we hope to see more of the military workers, health care workers, police department and fire dept, city staff being able to enjoy the quality housing,” said Orenstein.

Critics might question the infrastructure needed or the congestion added from building high-rise apartment or townhome complexes in these areas. But both Gloria and Pfeiler said there is plenty more capacity in San Diego available to reach the state’s requirement. And that change is inevitable.

“This is in the form of children who never move out of the house even though they moved out of college. This is the form of grandkids moving to other states because they can’t afford to live here. It will improve your life even if you don’t see this as being for you,” said Gloria.

NBC 7 asked about the timing of this executive order program given the mayor’s re-election campaign. He said up until recently, short staffing is what kept the policies from being executed.