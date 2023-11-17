San Diego is No. 1 at No. 2: City water-treatment plants win national awards

The city of San Diego announced this week that two of its water treatment plants were getting national recognition for superior water quality.

The Miramar and Otay water treatment plants were singled out for praise by the Partnership for Water Safety.

“These prestigious awards recognize our commitment to producing high-quality drinking water for all San Diegans,” said Juan Guerreiro, director of the city’s public utilities department. “These honors reflect the dedication of the men and women who work every day to make our water system one of the best in the country.”

Miramar, which has been in open since 1962, was tipped for a Presidents Award for Water Treatment every year of the past decade, was on the receiving end of the 10-Year Presidents Award for Water Treatment. The plant supplies potable water to about half a million customers in northern San Diego. As many as 144 million gallons of water can be treated daily at Miramar.

For its part, Otay got the Phase III 15-Year Directors Award for Water Treatment, having been recognized in each of the past 15 years. It now supplies water to more than 100,000 residents, many of them living in the southern part of the city, where it's located near the Lower Otay Reservoir. It's been operational for more than 100 year, having come online in 1914, these days producing up to 34 million gallons of drinking water each day.