San Diego International Airport expects 700K+ travelers during last week of 2023

This holiday season is bringing record travel to airports across the country. Saturday and Sunday are expected to be the busiest travel days of the holiday week at the San Diego International Airport (SAN).

More than 700,000 people are expected to travel through the airport this week, according to SAN. The airport anticipates around 80,000 people will travel through San Diego each day.

Bryan Santos is spending the New Year traveling.

“I’m going to Sao Paulo,” Santos said. He said this is the first year he will be travelling through the New Year.

Jennifer Colon is looking forward to spending the weekend with her family. That’s why she took extra time to make sure she didn’t miss her flight.

“I heard it was going to be packed because of the holiday,” Colon said.

If you will be travelling Saturday or Sunday, make sure you check your flight status and give yourself at least two hours to arrive before your flight departure.