San Diego

San Diego Foundation Helping Local Organizations Supply Food During Pandemic

Even though we’re seeing restrictions lifting across San Diego County, everyone is still impacted so much by COVID-19, especially those who have lost their jobs. Food assistance programs are incredibly important right now.

By Ashley Matthews

Episcopal Community Services' Food Distribution Center’s drive was held Tuesday.

ECS received $135,000 from the COVID-19 Community Response Fund with the San Diego Foundation to provide meals for students and families involved in Head Start programs, and that is proving to go a long way.

More information on the COVID-19 Community Response Fund and how organizations can apply: https://www.sdfoundation.org/donate-to-the-san-diego-covid-19-community-response-fund/

Local

San Diego County Jun 13

Tuesday volunteers and workers made food kits for 700 students and their families for breakfast, lunch, and snacks that they receive every week through the summer, and families are really grateful for this service.

“I’ve been working less, so this resource is supplying for that. She’s eating what she would be eating at home, so she’s getting the same nutrition. It’s just different at meal time because she doesn’t have all her friends around to pressure her into eating all her veggies,” explained Mother, Ruth Cardoso.

For more information on Episcopal Community Services and the Head Start Program, click here:  https://www.ecscalifornia.org/head-start-and-early-head-start

This article tagged under:

San DiegoSan Diego FoundationECSepiscopal community services
