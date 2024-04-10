San Diego flood victims warned of scammers posing as FEMA reps

San Diego County residents affected by January's rainstorms and flooding were warned Wednesday of potential fraudsters posing as FEMA representatives.

The federal agency issued a warning regarding scammers who will collect personal information from survivors of disasters and severe weather events, such as the storms that struck the county in late January. Scammers also may apply for FEMA assistance using the stolen names, addresses and Social Security numbers of disaster survivors, the agency said.

FEMA said its personnel will never charge applicants for disaster assistance, inspections or help to fill out applications and are not authorized to collect personal financial information.

One indication a resident's information may have been stolen is if they did not submit a FEMA application, yet a FEMA inspector comes to their home.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Residents were warned to be wary of unexpected phone calls or home visits from people claiming to be FEMA housing inspectors or representatives. Legitimate FEMA representatives will have a survivors' nine-digit application number and official ID badges with photos.

FEMA did not say if any such incidents have occurred in San Diego County in the wake of this year's storms, but said "fraudulent activity typically increases after a disaster."

Anyone who did not apply for assistance, but receives a letter purportedly from FEMA, was advised to call the agency's helpline at 800-621-3362 to halt the application. Victims of scams or price gouging were advised to contact their local law enforcement office or the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation at 866-275-2677, 916-327-7585, or email ASK.DFPI@dfpi.ca.gov.