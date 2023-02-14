San Diego Doctors Offering Help as CDC Warns About Increase in Trauma Facing Teens

San Diego teens are dealing with increased trauma, and a North San Diego County doctor is on the frontlines trying to help.

“We’re seeing more of the team partner violence," said Dr. Debbie Zenga at Palomar Health Trauma Recovery Center, located at One Safe Place in San Marcos.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month and, according to the San Diego Unified School District's most recent Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 1 in 5 students has experienced emotional violence in a relationship and 1 in 10 has experienced sexual violence within an intimate relationship.

"It really starts out very slowly. It can be about comments that are being stated,” explained Dr. Zenga. "You know, 'I wish you would look like this' or 'I wish you would wear more of that.' Comparing the woman or the male to someone else."

Mental health experts say it's that kind of constant peer pressure and bullying from significant others and predators masquerading as friends that are contributing to the problem — a problem often magnified by social media where teens can be targeted 24/7.

“COVID was a very dangerous time for this aspect of violence happening within a teen relationship," explained San Diego County’s Chief Deputy District Attorney Tracy Prior.

Prior is the chief operating officer for One Safe Place. It’s a one-stop shop for children and adults who are victims and survivors of abuse and trauma.

She said teen violence victims are still seeing some of the residual effects of the pandemic.

“As the CDC study reported, it’s been a difficult time. Because people have been so isolated and esteem often is gathered by the amount of likes somebody has on their Facebook page or their Instagram account, and unfortunately, we see the sad effects of that, including going to suicide," Pryor said.

It's young teenage girls, in particular, who are experiencing hopelessness and suicidal thoughts, according to the CDC.

Experts at One Safe Place and other facilities across the county say they're ready with open arms and ears to help those in need, noting teens are often looking for a parent or trusted person to just listen and not jump to judgment or provide solutions.

If you’re looking for warning signs when it comes to teen dating violence, Prior says to look for unusual behavior in your child. Things like a sudden lack of interest in school or being overly emotional about something they see on their phone.

Sudden depression, anxiety or sleeping too much are also possible signs.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, you can always call the Suicide Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Here are some other resources that can help: