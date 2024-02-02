San Diego County's first measles case since 2019 confirmed

The first case of measles in San Diego County in more than four years has been confirmed in an infant who was recently overseas, county health officials announced Friday.

The unimmunized 1-year-old has been hospitalized and health officials say others may have been exposed at:

Super China Buffet , 7984 La Mesa Blvd, La Mesa, on Jan. 28 from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

, 7984 La Mesa Blvd, La Mesa, on Jan. 28 from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Hilton Head County Park , 1605 Hilton Head Road, El Cajon, on Jan. 28 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

, 1605 Hilton Head Road, El Cajon, on Jan. 28 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Grossmont Pediatrics , 6942 University Ave. A, La Mesa, on Jan, 31 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

, 6942 University Ave. A, La Mesa, on Jan, 31 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Rady Children's Emergency Department, 3020 Children's Way, 1st Floor San Diego on Feb. 1, from 9:20 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The county is working with Grossmont Pediatrics and Rady Children's Hospital to identify and follow up with patients and staff, as well as management at Super China Buffet to identify and follow up with staff who may have been exposed.

The first case of measles this year in San Diego County has been confirmed in a 1-year-old resident who had recently traveled overseas, the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency announced Friday. pic.twitter.com/6UEjIUnG3s — SanDiegoCounty (@SanDiegoCounty) February 3, 2024

County Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten said in a statement, "Measles is a very contagious disease that can be spread easily by coughing, sneezing, or being in the same room with an infected person. Anyone who was at any of the specific locations and at the dates and times listed above should watch for symptoms and call their health care provider if they show any signs of the disease."

According to county health officials, measles develops seven to 21 days after exposure.

Early symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, with a red rash usually appearing one to four days after early symptoms appear. A person is considered contagious four days before and four days after the rash appears.

The rash usually starts on the face and head and proceed downwards, then to the hands and feet, and will fade in the same order it began.

Anyone who develops symptoms was advised to call their medical provider in advance instead of showing up in person unannounced. With advance warning, "infection control measures may be activated to prevent exposure to others."

Officials said complications from measles are more common in children under 5 years of age or adults over 20.

Those complications can include diarrhea, ear infection, and pneumonia. Death can occur from severe complications and the risk is higher among younger children and adults.

While there is no treatment for measles, health officials recommended bed rest, fluids and fever control.

According to Wooten, "The best way to prevent measles is by getting the measles vaccine. With measles outbreaks occurring in several countries, it is very important that all international travelers get vaccinated. Infants between 6 and 12 months of age who travel should get one dose, and travelers over 12 months of age should get two doses at least four weeks apart."

The county says this is the first confirmed measles case in the county since 2019, when two cases were reported in an unvaccinated infant and a vaccinated person who was in contact with the child.