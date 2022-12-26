San Diego County to End 2022 With Rainy Weather: First Alert Forecast

What to Know Monday remains dry and warm before a reality check from Mother Nature.

Rain is likely across San Diego County by Tuesday afternoon and evening, with snowfall likely in the mountains by Wednesday night.

There's a chance of rain through the rest of the week.

The last week of 2022 will bring rain and cooler temperatures to San Diego County following a warm and sunny Christmas holiday weekend.

Monday will be the final warm and dry day before the weather turnaround. Conditions will be mild, staying true to the sunny reputation San Diego is known for. Temperatures will be as followed:

Coast - 75

Inland valleys - 82

Mountains - 67

Deserts - 80

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Things will then get chilly and these pleasant temps will begin to decrease by about 10 degrees Tuesday. You'll see these changes come gradually as clouds will increase later Monday.

“Things are definitely going to change, especially tomorrow evening," NBC 7's Ashley Matthews said in her forecast. "We have a rain chance that starts tomorrow evening and then last for the next seven days or so."

The storm system moving down the California coast will bring rain to San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties late Monday. Parts of Los Angeles will see rain early Tuesday afternoon and then the inclement weather will creep into San Diego County.

Another warm day is on the way 🌞 High clouds could make for a nice sunrise and sunset. Then much cooler and wetter is on the way as the first in a series of storms arrives Tuesday afternoon. There is still a lot of uncertainty in forecast rainfall amounts. pic.twitter.com/lnCblk7UOg — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 26, 2022

With this widespread rain, the afternoon and evening commutes could become slippery. And it doesn’t end there, either; every day from Tuesday through the weekend has a possibility of rain in the forecast, which could damper some party plans.

"We could possibly see a rainy New Year’s Eve,” Matthews warned.

No winter weather advisories have yet been issued for the region, but it's best to keep your umbrella and jackets handy this week.

“We have a very unsettled pattern ahead of us for the next seven days," Matthews said.

Maneuvering a vehicle during inclement weather can be tricky, and it can be unnerving when you begin to hydroplane. NBC 7's Ashley Matthews explains what to keep in mind when that happens.