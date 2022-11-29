San Diego County Tax Collector Wants to Give Back Your Money. Here's How to Claim Your Refund Before Tomorrow's Deadline

San Diego County may owe you money, but you'll need to act by Wednesday's deadline to claim it.

The county's Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister has more than $1,056,000 in unclaimed refunds that he's trying to return to their rightful owners. Some of those refunds will become the county's if they are unclaimed after Wednesday.

"We’re encouraging everyone to go to our website to find out if they are owed a refund,” McAllister said. “We’re doing all we can to reunite $1,056,186.10 in county refunds with its rightful owners.”

The refunds range from less than a dollar to more than $255,000, but on average they're around $755, the SDTTC said.

To find out if you're owed money, head to the SDTTC website here and search the list of nearly 1,400 unclaimed refunds for your name or your property parcel number. File your claim by email or by calling 1-877-829-4732 before 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30.

The taxpayer refunds may be owed for a number of reasons, McAllister said, including overpaid taxes, uncashed warrants or checks, or supplier payments for goods and services. If the money is unclaimed for several years, the funds will be returned to the county.

Any money left unclaimed for three years or property tax refunds unclaimed for four years go to the county's general fund. In the past five years, the county has only been able to reunite about $383,300 with its rightful owners.