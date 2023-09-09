San Diego County sheriffs looking for felony suspect in Ramona

Authorities asked the public for help Saturday in locating a felony suspect in Ramona.

The suspect was last seen running from deputies Saturday afternoon in the Walnut Street and Maple Street area, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

1/2 HELICOPTER ANNOUNCEMENT: RAMONA

Sheriff's Department is looking for felony suspect, Trevor Swier, who ran from deputies. Searching for a white male, 32 years old, 5'11", wearing a neon green shirt, black hat, black shorts, and black backpack. He was last seen running... — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) September 9, 2023

Trevor Swier was described as 32 years old, 5 feet 11 inches, wearing a neon-green shirt, black hat, black shorts and black backpack. Authorities asked anyone with information that could lead to his capture to call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department or 911.

The department did not specify what crime Swier was suspected of committing.