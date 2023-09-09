ramona

San Diego County sheriffs looking for felony suspect in Ramona

By City News Service

Authorities asked the public for help Saturday in locating a felony suspect in Ramona.

The suspect was last seen running from deputies Saturday afternoon in the Walnut Street and Maple Street area, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Trevor Swier was described as 32 years old, 5 feet 11 inches, wearing a neon-green shirt, black hat, black shorts and black backpack. Authorities asked anyone with information that could lead to his capture to call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department or 911.

The department did not specify what crime Swier was suspected of committing.

