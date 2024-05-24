San Diegans compile Memorial Day weekend survival guide

To law enforcement, Memorial Day is the dress rehearsal for the busier holidays.

“Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, in that order,” Lt. Matthew Botkin with the San Diego Police Department said.

To San Diegans, it’s all the same chaos. They’ve picked up a thing or two while coming to the beach for decades.

“Get here early,” San Diegan Antwon Wilson said. “Like six, seven, eight early.”

The most common tip from pedestrians and police is to watch your kids.

“They run out in front of you, and it’s hard to stop,” Haven Webb, who frequently roller skates along Mission Beach. said.

San Diego Lifeguard Lt. Rick Romero said his department finds kids who got lost and then started aimlessly walking.

“We'll find them about a mile or two down the beach," Romero said.

Alcohol has been illegal on the beach for about 15 years. Back when it wasn’t, people fought and got hurt.

“It was not a family-friendly environment,” Botkin said.

For those enjoying the holiday out on the water, officers want to send a reminder: anyone 60 or younger driving a boat needs to have a California boater card. Boaters within 100 feet of a boat or someone swimming should slow down to 5 mph.

