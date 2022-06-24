San Diegans React to SCOTUS' Decision to Overturn Roe v. Wade

Protests have already been planned in San Diego to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court’s bombshell decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, allowing for each state to ban abortions.

The possibility of the decision prompted several discussions online after a leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was considering this step was first shared last month. Shortly after Friday’s announcement, dozens of protesters and supporters took to Capitol Hill to express their concerns or glee.

In America’s Finest City, locals are prepared to take to the streets to share their perspectives on the matter – whether they support the ruling or are against it.

Mission Valley’s Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest will hold a press conference on the matter at 11 a.m., it announced in a statement. The announcement followed a statement by President & CEO Darrah DiGiorgio Johnson saying the facility shares in its “communities' and patients' sadness, anger, and fear about what this means for the short-term, and for generations to come.”

Local Leaders React to Ruling

Reaction to the removal of the nearly 50-year-old ruling could be felt throughout San Diego County in the hours following, especially from county leaders.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria issued the statement:

This is a dark day for our nation. The Supreme Court has failed in its core duty to provide equal justice under the law. I am outraged and horrified — but undeterred. I pledge to do everything within my power to preserve reproductive freedom. #RoeVWade pic.twitter.com/zRBlNHaZtF — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (@MayorToddGloria) June 24, 2022

Planned Parenthood Action Fund of the Pacific Southwest swiftly condemned the Supreme Court’s decision and planned for an 11 a.m. press conference to discuss consequences of the court’s actions.

“The consequences of this devastating decision will fall largely on people who already face the greatest barriers to health care, including Black, Latinx, and Indigenous communities, people with low incomes, LGBTQ+ people, immigrants, and people living in rural areas,” the organizaiton wrote.

Several Planned Parenthood local leaders will hold the meeting at the organization’s administration building located at 1075 Camino del Rio South at 11 a.m. Friday.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher tweeted:

This decision will create uncertainty where there was clarity. We must use this tremendous setback as motivation. It’s time to fight forward. https://t.co/5nfGR9TkV8 pic.twitter.com/4ndGla5NSI — Supervisor Nathan Fletcher (@SupFletcher) June 24, 2022

Rep. Juan Vargas, representing California’s 51st Congressional District, which includes the southern area of San Diego County, chimed in:

“Today's Supreme Court decision is fundamentally wrong and extremely disappointing,” said Rep. Vargas. “The Court's conservative majority has turned back the clock on our nation's progress, impacting millions of women and restricting their access to reproductive health care. Roe v. Wade was the law of the land, and overturning precedent could now jeopardize other hard-fought legal victories, including LGBTQIA+ rights, racial equality, and more. I'm proud that my home state of California has introduced legislation allowing Californians to continue making their own reproductive health care decisions. However, millions of women across the country now face a different reality. This is a disappointing day, but the fight is not yet over. I'll continue working to ensure that our nation always moves forward, not backward.”

Congresswoman Sara Jacobs tweeted: