Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Marks Completion of New Fire Station in University City

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to celebrate the realization of San Diego’s newest fire station, Fire Station No. 50, which will serve University City and surrounding communities.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Fire-Rescue Chief Colin Stowell were at the momentous occasion, which marked the completion of the 10th new or rebuilt firehouse since 2015.

“There’s no bigger priority than public safety and the record investments we’re making right now to protect the quality of life in our neighborhoods will last for generations,” Faulconer said in a statement. “This new fire station will ensure that University City has the public safety facilities it needs as this neighborhood continues to grow and evolve with new homes and businesses near a thriving research university.”

The newly built 12,000-square foot, three-story fire station is complete with a sleeping quarters for 10 firefighters, an exercise and training room, full kitchen, a day room and watch room. Three apparatus bays were also built in the new building and, of course, no fire station is complete without a fireman’s pole.

Aside from the new building, the city’s newest fire apparatus made its debut at the ceremony. The vehicle comes with extra seating for up to six people and its ladder pipe operation can be done remotely. It has the capacity to douse fires up to 1,500 gallons per minute.