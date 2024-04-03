‘Retreat Now': City board votes to move part of Carlsbad Blvd due to rising sea levels

A plan to move Carlsbad Boulevard due to rising sea levels is moving forward after a unanimous vote in the North County city this week.

The portion of roadway, formerly known as old Highway 101, that could be affected abuts the beach and runs from Palomar Airport Road to just before La Costa Avenue.

Carlsbad's Beach Preservation Commission voted on Tuesday to recommend the option being called "retreat now." The proposal now moves to the Carlsbad City Council, which is expected to review the commission's on April 23.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The approximately one-mile stretch of southern Carlsbad Boulevard has been hit by waves and rocks during winter storms and high tides. The project would move southbound lanes to the east, next to the northbound lanes, which are farther above sea level.

Lisa Stark of the Carlsbad Beach Preservation Commission was among those affirming the recommendation on Tuesday.

"I don't see any need to wait five more years and do 5 million more studies if there is an existing problem with the deterioration of the existing roadway, and I think there is," Stark said.

The road closure/movement would also cause rerouting of bike and pedestrian paths.