Renderings show what new Ocean Beach Pier could look like

By NBC 7 Staff

Renderings released by the city of San Diego on Friday show what the new Ocean Beach Pier could look like. They were put together based on feedback from the public on three preliminary design concepts that were first revealed in September.

3 photos
1/3
City of San Diego/X
A rendering of what the new Ocean Beach Pier could look like, according to a city of San Diego X post from April 5, 2024. (City of San Diego/X)
2/3
City of San Diego/X
A rendering of what the new Ocean Beach Pier could look like, according to a city of San Diego X post from April 5, 2024. (City of San Diego/X)
3/3
City of San Diego/X
A rendering of what the new Ocean Beach Pier could look like, according to a city of San Diego X post from April 5, 2024. (City of San Diego/X)

This article tagged under:

Ocean Beach Pier

More Photo Galleries

San Diego mega-shelter floor-plan gallery
San Diego mega-shelter floor-plan gallery
See spring storm photos from Dodger Stadium and around Southern California
See spring storm photos from Dodger Stadium and around Southern California
See the wondrous costumes at WonderCon 2024 in Anaheim
See the wondrous costumes at WonderCon 2024 in Anaheim
Scenes from Historic Presidential Easter Egg Rolls
Scenes from Historic Presidential Easter Egg Rolls
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us