Renderings show what new Ocean Beach Pier could look like By NBC 7 Staff • Published 20 mins ago • Updated 14 mins ago Renderings released by the city of San Diego on Friday show what the new Ocean Beach Pier could look like. They were put together based on feedback from the public on three preliminary design concepts that were first revealed in September.