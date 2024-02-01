More than 142,000 vacuums recalled for fire hazard. Here's what you should know and how to get refunded

BISSELL issued a recall of about 156,000 Multi Reach Hand and Floor Vacuum Cleaners after discovering the potential for a fire hazard.

The cleaner distributor noted that the vacuum’s battery pack can overheat and smoke, creating a fire hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The company says it has 17 reports of the vacuum cleaners smoking, six reports of the battery pack catching fire — three of which minorly damaged property and two resulting in minor burn injuries.

The recall covers certain Multi Reach Hand and Floor Vacuum Cleaners models 1985, 19851 (also called Multi Auto), 19859, 1985T, 2151, 21512, 21513, 21517, 21518, 21519, 2151A, 2151T, 2151W, 2151V sold from August 2016 through December 2022. The recall adds that the model numbers are printed behind the dirt tank and that the vacuum cleaners were sold in a variety of colors.

The recalled cleaners were sold at megastores Lowe’s, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target, Walmart, Best Buy and other stores nationwide and online at www.bissell.com, www.amazon.com, www.hsn.com and other online sellers for between $110 and $270.It is advised that consumers should immediately stop using the recalled item and a free replacement vacuum will be sent out.

Liithium-ion batteries should be disposed of — not in the trash can — but rather in your municipal recycling center.