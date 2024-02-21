Rainfall totals: Recent storm brings San Diego half-inch away from yearly average

With heavy bursts of rain happening overnight Wednesday, some San Diegans may not have noticed just how much rain hit some parts of the County from the most recent storm.

Since the storm arrived in San Diego County on Tuesday, more than an inch of rain fell in some areas, according to 72-hour rainfall totals from the National Weather Service reported at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

For the coast and inland valleys, the most rain fell in Lower Oats Flats, just north of Escondido, at 1.68 inches followed by Santee with 1.19 inches. Fashion Valley and Point Loma each saw 1.11 inches of rain.

The mountains received the heaviest rainfall with more than 1.75 inches at Palomar and 1.40 inches at Birch Hill. Julain saw .81 inches and no snow while Mount Laguna received a half-inch of rain.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Get your rainfall totals for your neck of the woods below:

Some light, scattered should could fall throughout the day, but the storm had for the most part moved out of the county early Wednesday, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

San Diego has seen an above-average rainy season. Since the water year began on Oct. 1, San Diego International Airport has received 9.21 inches of rain, which is just about a half-inch shy of San Diego's annual average of 9.79 inches.

In San Diego, February is typically the wettest month of the year, according to NBC 7 meteorologist Brooke Martell.

Martell says that with the amount of rain we've received — not just within this water year but even since last winter — San Diego has had enough rain to keep us out of drought conditions.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, less than 1% of California-Nevada remains in drought, compared to 100% a year ago.