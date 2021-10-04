Skip to content
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Coronavirus
Local
Weather
Sports
The Scene
Entertainment
Newsletters
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
Weather: Doppler 7 Radar
Weather: What to Expect
Facebook, IG, WhatsApp Outage Over
CA's Vaccines in Schools
SD Scientist Wins Nobel Prize
October: Museum Freebies for Kids
COVID Testing Sites
Expand
Local
Close Menu
Search for:
Coronavirus Pandemic
Voices for Justice
U.S. & World
SportsWrap
San Diego Padres
Local
Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts
NBC 7 Community
NBC 7 Responds
Down to Earth With Dagmar
Politically Speaking
Military
Investigations
California
NBCLX
Weather
Videos
Entertainment
The Scene
California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint
Submit Photos and Video
Contests