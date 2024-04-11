Police seek public's help in locating Escondido man last seen Monday

The Escondido Police Department is asking for the public's help locating an Escondido man last seen on Monday.

William Purper, 54, was last seen on April 8, at around 1 p.m. in the 24000 block of Abalar Way in the San Diego County Estates. EPD said he was reported missing later that day.

On Tuesday, April 9, at around 2:40 a.m. EPD located Purper's truck parked at 18379 San Pasqual Valley Road at the Clevenger Canyon North Trail entrance. EPD said along with support from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue Team and ASTREA air support, have searched the surrounding area for Purper but he has not been found.

Purper is described as a 54-year-old man, 6'1", 220 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white sunglasses and blue basketball shorts. His vehicle is described as a white 2016 Chevrolet Colorado 4-door truck.

EPD is seeking anyone with information about the incident or who may have seen Purper on the trails or surrounding area to call Sgt. Todd Gimenez at (760) 839-4914 or the non-emergency line at (760) 839-4722 and reference case 24003231.