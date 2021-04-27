san marcos

Safety Threat at San Marcos High School Prompts Evacuations, Road Closures

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

San Marcos High School was evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to a safety threat, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said there was a report of a threat made to the school; that threat is under investigation. As a result, the school was evacuated and nearby roads were been shut down.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The SDSO began tweeting about the incident at 1:20 p.m.

By 1:45 p.m., the department was able to give more details on road closures. These are the streets impacted:

  • West San Marcos Blvd. between South Rancho Santa Fe and Discovery Street.
  • Eastbound traffic on West San Marcos Blvd. is diverted either north of south on Rancho Sante Fe.
  • Westbound West San Marcos Blvd. is diverted south on Discovery Street.

The SDSO said it is unclear when the roads will reopen.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County Set to Resume J&J Vaccinations

Chula Vista Feb 8

Timeline: The Disappearance of Chula Vista Mom May ‘Maya' Millete

SDSO's ASTREA helicopter was at the scene conducting a safety scan of the campus. As of 2 p.m., officials had not found any kind of evidence to validate the safety threat. A K-9 was being brought onto campus to aid in the investigation.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates as we get more information.

This article tagged under:

san marcosSan Diego CountySan Diego County Sheriff's DepartmentNorth CountySan Marcos High School
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us