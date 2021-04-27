Safety Threat at San Marcos High School Prompts Evacuations, Road Closures

San Marcos High School was evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to a safety threat, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said there was a report of a threat made to the school; that threat is under investigation. As a result, the school was evacuated and nearby roads were been shut down.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The SDSO began tweeting about the incident at 1:20 p.m.

Watch Commander: Report of a bomb threat at San Marcos High School in the 1600 block of San Marcos Blvd, in San Marcos. Students have been evacuated. Please avoid the area. Thank you for your cooperation. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 27, 2021

By 1:45 p.m., the department was able to give more details on road closures. These are the streets impacted:

West San Marcos Blvd. between South Rancho Santa Fe and Discovery Street.

Eastbound traffic on West San Marcos Blvd. is diverted either north of south on Rancho Sante Fe.

Westbound West San Marcos Blvd. is diverted south on Discovery Street.

The SDSO said it is unclear when the roads will reopen.

SDSO's ASTREA helicopter was at the scene conducting a safety scan of the campus. As of 2 p.m., officials had not found any kind of evidence to validate the safety threat. A K-9 was being brought onto campus to aid in the investigation.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates as we get more information.