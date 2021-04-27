Safety Threat at San Marcos High School Prompts Evacuations, Road Closures

San Marcos High School was evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to a safety threat, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities said there was a report of a threat made to the school; that threat is under investigation. As a result, the school was evacuated and nearby roads were been shut down.
The SDSO began tweeting about the incident at 1:20 p.m.
By 1:45 p.m., the department was able to give more details on road closures. These are the streets impacted:
- West San Marcos Blvd. between South Rancho Santa Fe and Discovery Street.
- Eastbound traffic on West San Marcos Blvd. is diverted either north of south on Rancho Sante Fe.
- Westbound West San Marcos Blvd. is diverted south on Discovery Street.
The SDSO said it is unclear when the roads will reopen.
SDSO's ASTREA helicopter was at the scene conducting a safety scan of the campus. As of 2 p.m., officials had not found any kind of evidence to validate the safety threat. A K-9 was being brought onto campus to aid in the investigation.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates as we get more information.