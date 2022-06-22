This Mansion Just Became the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Encinitas. Take a Look Inside

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A seaside home designed by the famed Mission Hills architect who also crafted singer Alicia Keys’ swanky La Jolla mansion has just hit the market in Encinitas -- and, in doing so, has become the most expensive home ever up for sale in the coastal town, according to CNBC.

Complete with unobstructed ocean views, ceiling-high windows and an infinity pool where it got its namesake, the Crescent House boasts more than 18,000 square feet of sleek designs and modern touches. With four bedrooms and six bathrooms (four full, and two half), the home serves as a posh living space with accommodations for guests or for family living.

A half-spiraled staircase leads residents and guests from large common rooms to lofty bedrooms. West-facing windows that touch the ceiling offer full sunset views over the ocean.

Wallace Cunningham, a three-time Architectural Digest Top 100 designer, is the artist behind the Neptune Avenue four-bedroom home. The home was named the Crescent House after its moon-shaped infinity pool, which greets visitors as they step inside.

“The design is not based on a preconceived idea, it’s really a journey and collection of information,” Cunningham said in a press release. “It’s a sculpture of movement, space, and light that acts on your senses and emotions.”

It took three years to build and was completed in 2003.

So how much for this glamour and seaside living? If you have a cool $23.5 million laying around, this property could be yours. The home's eight-figure asking price is more than double what it sold for less than six years ago, CNBC said.

To see the full listing for this property, click here.

9 photos
1/9
Rancho Photos
A common area in the Crescent House makes for cozy, fireside conversations.
2/9
Rancho Photos
With west-facing windows, living areas at the Crescent House get full views of the ocean at any given time.
3/9
Rancho Photos
The west-facing backyard of the Crescent House offers full views of the ocean.
4/9
Rancho Photos
A look at one of the restrooms at the Crescent House.
5/9
Rancho Photos
An impressive half-spiral staircase at the Crescent House.
6/9
Rancho Photos
The Crescent House got its name from its crescent moon-shaped infinity pool, which is overlooked by an outdoor terrace.
7/9
Rancho Photos
A bedroom at the Crescent House allows for a view of the ocean with its ceiling-high windows.
8/9
Rancho Photos
Encinitas’ Crescent House has an unobstructed view of the ocean, right from its backyard and balconies.
9/9
Rancho Photos
The front of the $23.5 million Crescent House in Encinitas.

